Once again, our teachers are demonstrating just how much they love and care for our children. This Texas teacher shared a beautiful way to encourage her class, and her beautiful message was very well received.

Just a few weeks ago, my sixth grader was taking the STAAR test; for those who aren't familiar with it, it's an exam required by the State of Texas, "designed to measure what students are learning in each grade and whether or not they are ready for the next grade." It can be a tough time for parents, teachers, and, of course, the children.

Texas Teacher's Beautiful Viral Message To Her Students

To help alleviate some of the stress in her class, 26-year-old teacher Chrishae Powell (@thatssochrishae) asked her students' parents for a special message of encouragement to share with them ahead of time.

She then surprised the kids with their parents' words of encouragement right before the test. Judging from their smiling faces, Powell accomplished what she set out to.

“Imagine right before you take a state exam … You open an unexpected letter from an adult who loves you so much.” - Chrishae Powell.

And, yes, the comments section is wonderful too: “Never knew state testing would make me tear up." "This is so amazing. Their proud little faces were so sweet." and “I’m too emotional lol.” are just a few of the ringing endorsements.

After her video went viral, there were a lot of questions, like what about kids who don't have parents? In a follow-up clip, she took the time to answer several of them.

And just because we'll never say it enough, thank you to all the teachers out there.