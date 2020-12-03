Aaron Watson is a workhorse. The man goes hard, and seemingly nonstop. Between all the family pics on Instagram and new music you keep dropping, when the heck do you sleep, Honky Tonk Kid?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In 2017 Aaron Watson’s Vaquero brought in his biggest career sales for album to date -- peaking at No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart. The album was the follow up to his 2015 album, The Underdog. That one debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, which made him the first-ever independent, male country artist to debut in the coveted top spot.

His 2019 album Red Bandana opened at No. 2 on Billboard's Country Album Sales chart with nearly 10,000 units sold, and more than 2 Million first week streams. To say the project is an epic is not an overstatement. The 20-song collection was written solely by the Texas native himself, and features a marathon of great country music.

Back in June, Watson released his latest new song new song (yes, another new song less than a year after dropping twenty new ones on us, dude is a machine), "Whisper My Name" is currently in the midst of a four week run at No. 1 in Texas.

In the new year we will get Watson's latest album "American Soul," it is available for pre-order now, with physical albums available on February 5th.

You can catch an acoustic performance of "Touchdown Town" up top, which is from Aaron's upcoming album, American Soul. And you can get "Touchdown Town" plus two more tracks instantly when you pre-order your digital copy the new album.

Be sure to give my new podcast a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.