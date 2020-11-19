Aaron Watson Gifts Comedian Josh Pray TWO Pairs of Tony Lamas

His Facebook bio reads, "Probably the most positive-inclusive-insightful-plus size comedian, model and person on the internet!" Back in January someone introduced comedian Josh Pray to Texas and Red Dirt. This week Josh was gifted his first pair of cowboy boots by Aaron Watson.

So first things first, back in January, before anyone had ever heard of novel coronavirus, and a world-wide pandemic had overtaken the globe, comedian Josh Pray found Texas and Red Dirt music. Here's one of his hottest takes on Aaron Watson:

Aaron Watson gotta album called Red Bandanna, Aaron Watson is what you get when you put a Ferrari engine inside a Prius... Aaron Watson is that friend you bring to your mama house every time you wanna stay the night and your mama never say no to him cause he's a good child.. but she don't know Aaron start all the fires...

And look at that, apparently The Honky Tonk Kid isn't the only sending Texas Music's newest fan, our friends at Red Dirt Hat Co. apparently sent him some sweet merch too. Nothing better than when a man gets his first pair of cowboy boots, enjoy the video up top.

