Comedian Josh Pray is Upset Y’all Never Told Him About Koe Wetzel

He may be the one who crowned himself the Unofficial Ambassador of Country Music for the Urban Culture, but we're not arguing with it. We're officially on board, one thousand percent.

In early 2020 comedian Josh Pray discovered Texas and Red Dirt music. Since then he has been diving head first into the scene and taking us along for the ride. From Aaron Watson and Cody Johnson, to Tyler Childers and Cody Jinks, he's been praising them all. But now he's a little upset, and understandably so, that none of y'all ever told him about Koe Wetzel.

That man had on jorts, that man had on jean shorts. That man had thighs like two thanksgiving turkeys. That man is built like a wrestler, but that man has the voice of a white Luther Vandross. - Josh Pray

My favorite part of his videos, aside from they're fun, funny, and spot on assessments from an objective outside point of view, is when he mispronounces the artists names. Josh Pray is so damn excited about these acts that he literally doesn't have time to google if the "e" in Koe is silent or not, dude just gotta spread the gospel. I get it man, I've been there. Anyway, when it comes down to it it doesn't matter if his name is Ko-wee or Koe, cause by God a rose by any other name still sounds like white Luther Vandross in jorts.

Be sure to give my new podcast a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, anywhere fine podcasts can be found. Koe Wetzel is my guest on the newest episode, he's on talking all about noodling and stuff.

