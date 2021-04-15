It was bound to happen, and today it did. Comedian Josh Pray, who has built a loyal fanbase among Texas & Red Dirt music lovers, has finally discovered Turnpike Troubadours.

He may be the one who crowned himself the Unofficial Ambassador of Country Music for the Urban Culture, but we're not arguing with it. We're officially 1,000% on board with this title, one thousand percent.

"If Wu Tang Clan was a country music group, they'd be Turnpike Troubadours." - Josh Pray

In early 2020 Pray discovered Texas and Red Dirt music. Since then he has been diving head first into the scene and taking us along for the ride. From Aaron Watson and Cody Johnson, to Tyler Childers and Cody Jinks, he's been praising them all. Dude is all about some Koe Wetzel and his jorts too. But today he finally made the video we've all been waiting for.

Now, which one of y'all gonna tell him that they broke up two years ago?

