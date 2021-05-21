Comedian, and Unofficial Ambassador of Country Music for the Urban Culture, Josh Pray just experienced his first Koe Wetzel concert. Good news: he learned how to correctly say "Koe." Bad news: his face is melted.

In early 2020 comedian Josh Pray discovered Texas and Red Dirt music. Since then he has been diving head first into the scene and taking us along for the ride. From Aaron Watson and Cody Johnson, to Tyler Childers and Cody Jinks, he's been discovering all of our favorites.

In January of this year he finally found Koe Wetzel. Here is a portion his initial reaction: "That man had on jorts, that man had on jean shorts. That man had thighs like two thanksgiving turkeys. That man is built like a wrestler, but that man has the voice of a white Luther Vandross."

Well, this week Pray went to his first Koe Wetzel concert, and he was blown away. He looks hungover in this video, y'all, Josh Pray does not drink, but he did compare Koe to Prince.

... And he can sing. The crowd was silent and he hit a falsetto that I've never seen done. Like he sung so good that I saw words come from his mouth... his vocal chords got muscles. - Josh Pray

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Josh.

