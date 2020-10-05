The nostalgia surrounding that beautiful '90s country sound is beginning to overtake the contemporary country sound, and we are loving it here at Radio Texas, LIVE! Aaron Watson just went all in for his new music video "Silverado Saturday Night."

The Honky Tonk Kid's new music video looks like it was recorded on a giant camcorder, you know the one that rested on your shoulder with that giant built-in microphone on top? And I get the feeling Mrs. Watson is gonna be upset when she finds out he and the boys recorded over their wedding video.

Watson's 2019 album Red Bandana opened at No. 2 on Billboard's Country Album Sales chart with nearly 10,000 units sold, and more than 2 Million first week streams. The 20-song collection is a true epic. It was written solely by the Texas native himself, and features a marathon of great country music.

This June Watson released his latest new song new song (yes, another new song less than a year after dropping twenty new ones on us, dude is a machine), "Whisper My Name" is currently in the midst of a five week run at No. 1 in Texas.

