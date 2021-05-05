Accused Murderer On the Run In Texas After Stealing SUV from Dealership

U.S. Marshalls are searching for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous in Texas.

According to a report from People, 48-year-old Trent Paschal was arrested for the murder of his 30-year-old wife, Savannah Paschal. Trent is currently wanted by the U.S. Marshalls for stealing an SUV from a dealership in Houston and removing his ankle monitor after posting bond.

KTRK reports that Paschal, a resident of La Marque, allegedly murdered his wife on October 21, 2020. Paschal is accused of hiding in their home's bathroom and then fatally shooting his wife of eight years.

After the murder, a video was captured by a neighbor and uploaded to Youtube. The video depicts Paschal allegedly on the phone with his wife’s aunt, and he is heard "confessing that he shot Savannah."

Paschal was apprehended at a Walmart parking lot, and was shot during his apprehension after he purportedly pulled a gun on authorities. Paschal recovered in the hospital, was booked at the Galveston County jail, and was then released on a $550,000 bond. As a condition of his release, he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

It wasn't long after Paschal's release that he decided to ditch the ankle monitor. Paschal is then reported to have robbed a car salesman in Houston at knife-point during a test drive at a car dealership. KHOU reports that the vehicle was a black 2013 Chevy Tahoe SUV with black rims, chrome mirrors, and chrome door handles.

Trent Paschal has not been seen since the robbery, and his bond has since been revoked. Paschal is now wanted for murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Galveston County, Texas.

If you spot him, contact local police immediately. Please don't try to apprehend him yourself.

