Add some Extra Excitement to your Drone with this Flamethrower
Got some brush to burn? Want to get rid of that huge hornets nest in your backyard? Love flying your drone but can't add a machine gun to it? The TF-19 Drone Flamethrower is just for you.
Yes friends, this is a real and awesome product. The TF-19 Drone Flamethrower is from the company Throwflame which makes a variety of other flamethrowers. The XL18 will shoot up to 110 feet and is even Napalm compatible. Or if you just need a basic flame, the X15 will give you up to 50 feet of flame goodness.
But if you need the ultimate flamethrower, the TF-19 WASP is just for you. It is designed to help with burning brush, destroying a large hornets nest or whatever other creative burn activity you can think of. It can burn a continuous flame for about a minute and has a flame range of 25 feet according to myhighplains.com. Frankly, who cares about the stats, this is just freaking cool.
You can order this beast for $1,499.99 and can be attached to drones that are able to carry five pounds or more. For the promotional video above, the company used drone model DJI S1000.
I think a radio station branded flamethrower on a drone is just what we need. You know, for research purposes and stuff.