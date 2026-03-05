(Tyler, Texas) - Living in East Texas, we have some everyday things we love to do that no one else in the state, or even the country, will do. Why do we do these weird or unusual things? Because we like to do it, that's why.

We have a certain way about our food, too. Our barbecue is a little different than the rest of the state. Even our Tex-Mex is a little different. One weird, but for many, delicious, thing we do with our Tex-Mex is add some butter to our salsa.

The Daytripper Answers Why We Add Butter to Our Salsa in East Texas

On a recent podcast episode on TikTok, the Daytripper, Chet Garner, read a question from a listener asking why we put butter in our salsa in East Texas. The Daytripper has visited East Texas on many occasions and has seen this firsthand. As to why we do it, no one really seems to know.

Me, personally, I don't need butter in my salsa to eat it. It's good, don't get me wrong, but I'm not gonna be disappointed if there's no squeeze butter on the table. My wife, on the other hand, has to have butter in her salsa no matter where it's from.

READ MORE: Texas Founded Whataburger Crowned as the #1 Fast Food Joint

Get our free mobile app

Daytripper Talks About Why We Put Butter in Our Salsa in East Texas

The Daytripper said he did a little research on the subject but couldn't find an answer. He mentioned a Houston food blogger who researched it, too, and couldn't find an origin as to why we do it. The Jalapeno Tree was even given a shoutout, and was a place he called to figure out why, and even they didn't know.

I guess the only answer is that we do it simply because we like it. That's just how we do things in East Texas.

READ MORE: There's a 14-Year-Old Chili World Record That's Still Held in Dallas

The 25 Brands Many Call Their Favorite That Got Their Start in Texas Texas is certainly an entrepreneurial state. From mom and pop businesses to major retailers, there are brands that are popular both big and small. These 25 popular brands got their start in the Lone Star State. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson