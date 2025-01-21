Popular Auto Part Supplier Now Closing Texas Stores, 700+ Nationwide

Well, I stopped by my favorite auto parts store this afternoon to pick up a few items for my truck and found out that they will be closing their doors soon. And it's not just this location. Over 700 across Texas and nationwide will soon be shutting down for good.

Advance Auto Parts Closing Texas Stores, 700+ Nationwide

It turns out the news was actually announced a couple of months ago. But if you're like me, we are just hearing about it today. The good news is it appears to be all a part of the company's plan to improve business in the long run.

“The company is executing a strategic plan to improve business performance with a focus on core retail improvements,” per Advance Auto Parts. “The company has identified opportunities that it believes can improve adjusted operating income margin by more than 500-basis points through fiscal 2027.”

The car parts retailer, which currently operates about 5,000 stores, plans to close roughly "500 corporate-owned stores plus about 200 independently operated locations. The company did not immediately provide a full list of locations set to close," according to CNN.

Advance Auto Parts, "is going to be prioritizing store operations, excellence in merchandising and the supply chain." And it looks like the plan to do this is by consolidating stores, creating large distribution hubs, and "market hub" stores.

To date there hasn't been a lot of updates on which stores will be closed, or when they will close. And while 700 is just a fraction of the company's massive footprint the closing will impact customers here in The Lone Star State, and of course its employees.

We'll be sure to update the story once we learn more. As for me, I'll be shopping my local Advance Auto Parts until they lock me out.

