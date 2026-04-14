(Whitehouse, Texas) It is an issue that many East Texas parents likely think about, even if they don't talk about it. Parents with kids who walk to school may find themselves wondering...Is it safe?

I remember when I was in middle school and lived close to Hubbard Middle School; I would walk when the weather was nice. Even then, I had to be super careful and be on the lookout for cars. Honestly, I'm not sure my parents would've allowed me to do so if I were going to school in today's world, given how much busier our roads are near schools these days.

Student Describes Dangerous Walk Home Near Whitehouse High School

A Whitehouse High School Senior who has early release in the afternoons, posted anonymously in the Whitehouse, Texas, Rants, Raves, & Recommendations Facebook group about their experience walking home from school. Here's what they shared:

Rant about walking home as a student. I am a Senior who has early release at Whitehouse High School. I have to walk home and am constantly at risk on the roads. Many times have I been almost hit by people who don’t wait for me to fully cross before turning, or blocked crosswalks that I am actively using. This is mostly around school drop off areas too. Please be wary of pedestrians trying to walk. And thank you to those who do.

Ongoing Traffic Concerns Around Whitehouse ISD Schools

Yes, thank you to those drivers who are aware and patient enough to make sure our kids, and all pedestrians, are safely across before hitting the gas. Even as city and school officials work to improve traffic flow (who also have kids and want all students to be safe), it’s important for drivers to stay patient and aware.

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If this sounds familiar, it's because it's been part of an ongoing conversation in the community and in other ETX communities. Whitehouse locals shared concerns in the past regarding traffic flow and safety near our school campuses.

Read More: Whitehouse Parents Concerned Over School Traffic Safety Issues Other residents and former students confirmed what the original poster had shared. On the same post, Whitehouse resident Lauren S. wrote: This is definitely a problem all over town. People do not take the 20mph neighborhood speed limits seriously either. I’ve been passed on a neighborhood street a few times for others to go 35 mph. There are too many kids out for them not to slow down. What Texas Law Says About Pedestrians in Crosswalks It’s a mix of growing traffic, busy schedules, and in some cases, distracted drivers. But what does the Texas law actually say here? According to stateregstoday.com, Texas drivers are required to yield for pedestrians at crosswalks, stop if necessary, and remain stopped until the pedestrian has fully crossed the road. We admire the way the student ended their post, simply but with a wise directive:

Please be wary of pedestrians trying to walk. And thank you to those who do.

A Simple Reminder for Drivers Near Schools

Even when you don't see a pedestrian, the wise move is to slow down and stay watchful, especially when near our schools where our kids may be walking. It only takes a second for something preventable to turn serious. Please be mindful. Put the phone down. Leave on time so you don't have to rush. Good reminders for us all.

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