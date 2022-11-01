North Texas Has Lots Of Indoor Waterparks Open Year Round

If there ever was a study on "indoor waterparks per capita" then its clear that North Texas and the DFW suburbs are the leader by a mile.

With the holidays approaching, I'm quite sure the LAST thing on your mind is hopping in a pool or heading over to a waterpark.....or is it? Did you know there's "indoor" waterparks all over North Texas? Are you down to take a dip during the holiday months?

Get Ready For Another Indoor Water Park In North Texas

According to the Star-Telegram, the Grapevine City Council in October approved rezoning for Stand Rock Hospitality’s water park resort just north of Grapevine Mills Mall, along State Highway 121. Plans for the massive North Texas water park, entertainment center and 12-story resort have been in the works for years. The indoor park is expected to look similar to the one in the video above at one of Stand Rock's other properties in The Poconos.

The 661-room project will feature a 2-acre outdoor water park and 95,000-square-foot indoor water park.

The new resort at 3509 N. Grapevine Mills Blvd. will be the second-largest development in Grapevine after the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center. It will also compete with Great Wolf Lodge less than four miles away as well as other indoor parks in the DFW Metroplex.

Yes, There's LOTS of Indoor Water Parks In North Texas

After hearing this news, I began to wonder how many indoor water parks are there in North Texas because there seems to be A LOT from what I've discovered. The Town of Little Elm just opened up a 42,000 square foot facility called "The Cove At The Lakefront" a few months ago.

Epic Waters Is Not Too Far Away Either!

Currently, Epic Waters Indoor Water Park in nearby Grand Prairie stands as the largest indoor water park in Texas at 80,000 square feet but could be over taken by the new project in Grapevine which plans to add 15,000 more square feet of space.

Great Wolf Lodge Will Now Have Some Stiff Competition..

As for the Great Wolf Lodge, they've been the "leader" if you will for almost a decade now and its probably the catalyst for the explosion of indoor water parks throughout East Texas. Whenever another one opens, a lot of folks point to them first as the reason for them opening up one.

How About An Indoor Waterpark For Adults?

If you wanna splash without worrying about kids, then King's Spa Waterpark might be more your speed. Its modeled after traditional Korean spas. While kids are allowed they have things mostly geared towards adults looking to relax with adult beverage options and food. It has attractions ranging from a slide to a swim-up bar, hot tubs, and shallow play area for little splashers.

