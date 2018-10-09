30 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Releases ‘A Lot About Livin’ (and a Little ‘Bout Love)’

Thirty years ago today, on Oct. 9, 1992, Alan Jackson released his third studio album, A Lot About Livin' (and a Little 'Bout Love).

Jackson released five singles from A Lot About Livin' ..., and all five of them landed in the Top 5; two of the songs, "She's Got the Rhythm (and I Got the Blues)" and "Chattahoochee," soared straight to No. 1. The album's title is derived from the lyrics to "Chattahoochee," which say, "Yeah, way down yonder on the Chattahoochee / Never knew how much that muddy water meant to me / But I learned how to swim, and I learned who I was / A lot about livin' and a little 'bout love."

Alan Jackson A Lot About Livin and a Little Bout Love album cover Arista Nashville

Jackson co-wrote seven of the 10 tracks on A Lot About Livin' ..., including "She's Got the Rhythm (and I Got the Blues)," which was written with Randy Travis, and the final single from the record, "(Who Says) You Can't Have It All."

A Lot About Livin' (and a Little 'Bout Love), which was Jackson's first No. 1 album, also peaked at No. 13 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The record earned Jackson an ACM Awards trophy for Album of the Year, as well as an ACM for Single Record of the Year, for "Chattahoochee;" in addition, Jackson won CMA Awards for Music Video of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year, all for "Chattahoochee."

A Lot About Livin' ... has, to date, sold more than 6 million copies, making it the most successful album of Jackson's career so far.

