Depending on when you've clicked this story, we are less than one week out from the biggest live music and BBQ festival Central Texas has ever seen. Get your Tanglefoot Music & Barbecue Festival Tickets now.

It's time for two of your favorite things, Temple, Texas! Live music and BBQ lands at the MLK Festival Grounds next weekend, September 12th and 13th.

Tanglefoot Music & Barbecue Festival in Temple, TX

All of us here at Radio Texas, LIVE! are proud to be teaming up with the City of Temple for its inaugural Tanglefoot Music & Barbecue Festival. Show up with an empty stomach, for two full days of live music and BBQ.

Two days, across two outdoor stages, where you'll enjoy some of the best live music on the planet from over twenty Texas, Red Dirt, Country, and Americana acts.

Secure Your Tanglefoot Tickets Now

Parker McCollum will headline the inaugural event. The Lime Stone Kid, a Texas stalwart and one of the hottest rising stars in all of country music. Earlier this summer, McCollum released his new self-titled studio album on June 27th.

Joining him as this year's co-headliner will be a former MusicRow Independent Artist of the Year award winner, Cody Jinks. Jinks just dropped his brand new album, In My Blood.

In addition to your headliners, music lovers will be excited for performances from more amazing acts including Robert Earl Keen, Randy Rogers Band, Mark Chesnutt, Jack Ingram, Corey Kent, The Wilder Blue, Shelby Stone, Silverada, The Droptines, Kin Faux, West Texas Wind, Bottomland Band, Cole Whittlesey, Jackson Wendell, Mac Hankins, Cole Phillips, Austin Gilliam, David Adam Byrnes, Mitchell Ferguson, Matt Caldwell, and more!

In addition to unforgettable performances from award-winning music artists, you'll be able to explore over a dozen authentic BBQ joints from some of the country’s most popular pitmasters who will travel to Temple for a rare weekend pop-up to cook up different BBQ cuisine from across the country, specifically Texas, Kansas City, Memphis, and Carolina styles.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Children under five will be admitted free.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! mobile app for ANDROID here, or for IOS here. We will have chances for our listeners to score FREE festival tickets along with some very cool, very big surprises. We'll be talking about that soon.