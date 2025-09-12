Fresh off his Academy of Country Music Award nomination for Entertainer of the Year, Cody Johnson is turning up the entertainment at an upcoming rodeo and music festival.

The East Texas native, who came up slanging his CDs out of the back of his truck after competing in rodeos, will now prove he's still able to do both. By now, we all know that Cody grew up in Texas, riding bulls. This November, his two loves will come together when he headlines the Hondo Rodeo Fest in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cody Johnson Will Headline AND Compete at Arizona Rodeo

And this might be the best reason, ever, to head to Arizona in November. The festival is happening from November 7th through 9th this year and, in addition to CoJo, will feature performances from Jason Aldean, Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Treaty Oak Revival, and Nickelback.

Except none of those other acts will also be rodeoing! In addition to his headlining slot, Cody will actually be roping in the rodeo competition, too. Can't wait to see how he does.

