Every East Texan is feeling the pinch as corporations continue to raise prices on goods. This summer, though, America's biggest discount grocery store, with locations in Tyler, TX, and Longview, will drop prices even lower.

For the past couple of years, Aldi has been the least expensive grocery store in the nation according to MarketForce Information's 2023 U.S. Grocery Benchmark study.

Aldi Discount Grocery Store Is Dropping Prices All Summer Long

But, this summer that's not good enough for Aldi. For the second year in a row, the grocery company will be passing along $100 million in savings to customers through Labor Day. The store will be doing this by dropping its “everyday low prices” even lower on more than 400 items.

“At a time when two-thirds of Americans are very concerned about the cost of groceries, Aldi is doing what others can’t: Dropping prices across its aisles,” the company said in a press release.

The store has already confirmed that some of its reduced prices will be used for seasonal items including picnic necessities, BBQ essentials, and travel-ready snacks.

If it's all to gain goodwill among Texans, and Americans alike, as they look to expand, I'm telling you right now that dog'll hunt. Aldi now operates more than 2,300 stores in 39 U.S. states and has steadily expanded its footprint and market share.

The top 7 grocery stores with the least expensive groceries were published in U.S. News & World Report. Texas has 126 Aldi locations with 5 locations in East Texas:

Tyler (2)

200 SSW Loop 323

2660 E. Front St.

200 SSW Loop 323 2660 E. Front St. Longview

1725 W. Loop 281

1725 W. Loop 281 Paris

3518 Lamar Ave.

3518 Lamar Ave. Mt. Pleasant

2306 S. Jefferson Ave.

Looks like we'll all be shopping a little bit more at Aldi this summer.