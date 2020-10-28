All Aboard ‘The Polar Express’ With The Texas State Railroad

The Texas State Railroad has a trip to the North Pole waiting for you and the kids this holiday season.

One of the most beloved Christmas stories and movies will be playing out in real life along the tracks of the Texas State Railroad. You and the kids can be taking a trip to the North Pole and making some awesome memories on the train ride as the story of 'The Polar Express' is being read.

It's an interactive event for the whole family. Years ago when my daughter was younger we took her on The Polar Express and had a blast. She was dressed in her Christmas pajamas and ready for the whole story. Once the train departed the Palestine Depot, we were all singing the songs while enjoying cups of hot chocolate and devouring some cookies that were being served to us by the Coco Chefs as we made our way to the North Pole.

Upon arriving at the North Pole, my daughter had the opportunity to meet the elves and Santa himself, where she received her first Christmas gift of the season, a silver sleigh bell! From there it was a trip back to the depot while singing even more Christmas songs and having a great time with the other Polar Express passengers. The excursion created some great family memories that are with us still today.

The Texas State Railroad is now booking trips to the North Pole aboard The Polar Express. Trains depart the Palestine depot weekends and certain weekdays beginning Friday, November 13th and continuing through Sunday, December 27th. There are several different options to choose from when booking the perfect seat for you and your family; there's the sky high Dome Class, Presidential Class, First Class and Coach Class. Due to COVID-19 restrictions seating may be limited on certain cars and after looking at the booking calendar online, several trips are already sold out. Don't miss out on this trip to the North Pole aboard The Polar Express!