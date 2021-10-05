Take a Fall Adventure with the Family on the Texas State Railroad

The Texas State Railroad is a fun adventure in East Texas. You can depart from the Rusk or Palestine depot for a ride through the beautiful piney woods of East Texas. There are even special events as we roll into special holidays throughout the year. One such event is a not so scary Halloween train ride for the whole family, the Pumpkin Patch Express.

Get our free mobile app

The Texas State Railroad will host their Pumpkin Patch Express for three weekends this month. It's a perfect event for the whole family to enjoy a Halloween adventure that is just fun and not so spooky. Dress your kids in their Halloween best, or the whole family, and board the train at the Rusk Depot for a 30 minute ride round trip ride.

Texas State Railroad - Rusk Depot via YouTube

Texas State Railroad - Rusk Depot via YouTube

You'll stop at the Pumpkin Patch Express where the kids, and kid at heart, will get to enjoy hayrides, games, bounce house and lots of other fun events. The kids can then head to the pumpkin patch and pick their own pumpkin to take home and carve to set on the front porch.

Texas State Railroad - Rusk Depot via YouTube

Texas State Railroad - Rusk Depot via YouTube

The Pumpkin Patch Express will run October 16, 23 and 30 with departure times of 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are on sale now with seats in First Class, Coach Class and Open Air Coach ranging from $25 to $45. Get all the ticket details at texasstaterailroad.net.

Immersive Van Gough Experience The Immersive Van Gough Experience was a great way for this art noob to enjoy an art exhibit.

2021 State Fair of Texas Mouth Watering Food Preview Get a preview of all of the delicious food you will get to enjoy at the 2021 State Fair of Texas in Dallas.