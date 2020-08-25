Take A Ride On The Texas State Railroad To The Pumpkin Patch

The pandemic has taken a lot of things away from us this year, but not the pumpkin patch!

Following CDC and social distancing guidelines, you and your kids can take a trip aboard a steam driven locomotive from Rusk to the pumpkin patch where the kids can pick out their very own pumpkin just in time for Halloween. As the harvest season quickly approaches, we know that Halloween is going to look a lot different this year, especially when it comes to trick or treating. So let this be that special event for them just in case trick or treating is changing for them.

The Texas State Railroad is hosting special trips to the pumpkin patch on Saturday, October 24th and Sunday, October 25th. All the passengers will board the steam locomotive train cars at the Rusk Depot and everyone is encouraged to come dressed in their favorite Halloween costume. Once on the rails of the historic Texas State Railroad, you'll be taken to the pumpkin patch where each child will be able to pick out their favorite pumpkin and then decorate it on the way back to the depot!

Sergio Dionisio, Getty Images

There will be so much more though than just the pumpkins, there will be trick or treating opportunities, interactive games, hayrides along with seasonal spooky sounds. You can even stay and have lunch in the pumpkin patch for an additional charge.

Because of social distancing protocols, face painting may be out this year, but there will be plenty of ways to make that perfect Halloween face for your pumpkin on the train ride back to Rusk. You'll want to book your trip to the pumpkin patch soon, because seats on these trains are limited due to current local and state conditions and restrictions.