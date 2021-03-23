Get our free mobile app

If you are an adult in Texas and you want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, next week is the week you have been waiting for. The State of Texas announced on Tuesday that all adults, regardless of age, occupation, or pre-existing health issues can start signing up to be vaccinated on March 29th.

According to the Texas Tribune, the Texas Department of State Health Services will be asking providers to prioritize appointments for people over the age of 80. That also means those over 80 who walk-in without an appointment can be prioritized.

Only those aged 50 and older along with Health Care workers, Teachers, employees of daycare centers, and those who are 16 and older with health comorbidities were eligible for the vaccine. According to the Texas Tribune, as the number of vaccinated Texans rises, they want the momentum to continue.

“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.

Texas isn't the first state to open the vaccine clinics to all adults beginning March 29 and the announcement puts Texas ahead of President Joe Biden's goal of having all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1st.

Texas will also be launching a website next week where people can sign up for vaccines at public health centers and state-run clinics. There will also be a hotline setup to find appointments by phone.

Remember, getting vaccinated is free and at least in the City of Lubbock, it's a pretty simple process once you get an appointment.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.