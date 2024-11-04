In Tyler, Texas there are a TON of great restaurants to try out. Even when you think you've tried them all, you learn of a new one, or something else opens up. And you won't find me complaining about this, I love all the opportunities to try new things.

Even with all the amazing choices, sometimes people want to know where to go for a specific item -- like a good 'ol burger. Admittedly, this is one of my go-to orders, especially if I'm at a restaurant I know nothing about. So knowing which restaurants serve up the best and juiciest burger is a must.

There are many options for burgers in Tyler

There are certainly a lot of restaurants with burgers on their menus in Tyler, but the question is, who has the best? Really, that's up to every person's taste preference, however, a question posted in a local Facebook group did garner a lot of answers to that question. Which I know will come in handy when I'm craving a burger.

Some locations mentioned are a little bit out of Tyler, but locals insist they're worth the drive.

What makes a burger great?

For me, a great burger is one with the classic toppings -- mayo, ketchup, tomato, cheese, pickles, and on special days, maybe some bacon or avocado. But others may enjoy a burger filled with unique toppings or special sauces.

Whatever you like, one of these locations in Tyler probably has the perfect burger for you! So go ahead and see the places locals recommend to add to your list of "burgers I need to try".

Not included in the photo list is the food truck Rollin Stone Craft Burgers. Even though I didn't have a photo, know that many people recommended this business!

Best Places to Grab a Burger in Tyler, Texas Craving a burger? Locals say these are the best places to find one in Tyler, Texas: Gallery Credit: Maleri McHam

The Best Damn Sandwiches In East Texas If You're In The ETX, You HAVE to try these sandwiches from local restaurants in the area. You won't be sorry!

17 of the Very Best Places for Homestyle Comfort Food Around Tyler Some days, we just want to go somewhere that serves freshly-made, homestyle comfort food. Ya know, the kind of food that seems to feed our hearts and souls, too. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

EDIT: This was originally published April 29, 2024