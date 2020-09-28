Amazon Has Scheduled Prime Day for Mid-October

With the holiday shopping season right around the corner, Amazon has announced the dates for Prime Day(s).

Amazon's annual Prime Day has been moved to October this year as they aim to help kick off the holiday shopping season. Normally, Prime Day is held in July, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon was forced to postpone it this year.

Amazon's Prime Day will run from October 13th to October 14th this year. Since most stores across the country have already decided to close around Thanksgiving, most of us will be taking to the internet to get our holiday shopping done.

I have mixed emotions about this. While I'm totally content with ordering all my stuff from the comfort of my couch, I will also miss the yearly traditions with my friends when it comes to "Black Friday" shopping. We have actually thought about traveling somewhere warm and ordering things from the comfort of a beach.

I am stoked that Prime Day is now closer to the holiday shopping season as I normally score a lot of great deals on those days. This should make it a lot easier and with any luck, I'll have my shopping done before November even starts.

Over the last year, I have been buying up a lot of components for my sound system that I use for bands, weddings, and other events. I'm hoping the music, instruments, and electronics sales are up to par this year for Prime Day. I'm really only one subwoofer away from pissing off the entire neighborhood and I would love to get it while it's on sale.

Source: Amazon