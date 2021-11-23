I was scrolling through Facebook recently when ad popped up for "The ETX Collection" and I immediately became intrigued to learn more about it. Luckily, I already knew someone connected with the brand, platinum producer, film maker and businessman Michael "Boogielow" Baker, who I ran into at a party, rocking some of the gear. He began to share the story with me about how the brand came to be and he introduced me to the creator of The ETX Collection Benjamin Harkless.

Melz

Mr. Harkless is from Henderson, Texas originally and he told me that while he was coming up, he would see folks rocking clothes repping other Texas cities like Dallas and Houston but there was nothing to represent all of East Texas. That's one of the reasons he felt inspired to create The ETX Collection series of hats, jackets, track suits, t-shirts and more.

Melz

Which brings us back to "Boogielow" who helped Benjamin create the ETX logo and design and things are starting to take off for the growing East Texas brand. They are hosting a "Black Friday Pop-Up Shop" sale this Black Friday starting at Noon at Fresh Pair Sneakers located at 521 N. Glenwood Blvd. in Tyler until 5:00 PM.



They will have The ETX Collection gear on hand, which would make AWESOME holiday gifts for the East Texans in your life, then following the Pop Up shop, there's going to be a "Black Friday" screening of "Boogielow's" movie "Parole Money" at Studio Movie Grill in Tyler with pictures on the red carpet beginning at 7:00 PM.

Parole Money

Check out my interview with Benjamin Harkless inside the Melz On The MIC Podcast below or tap on the "ON DEMAND" button inside the Kiss app and don't miss the Black Friday Pop Up Shop this week to support a LOCAL business.

Huge Henderson Property Over 73 Acres Just Under 1.3 Million It's one of the most expensive properties for sale in Henderson, Texas but it's gorgeous and comes with a large chunk of land.