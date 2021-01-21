Amazon Offers to Help With COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Internet giant Amazon is now offering to help the United States with COVID vaccine distribution.

President Biden has vowed to get 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations to Americans within his first 100 days in office. To help, Amazon is offering to help with the distribution of the vaccine.

Congratulations to you and Vice President Harris on your inauguration. As you begin your work leading the country out of the COVID-19 crisis, Amazon stands ready to assist you in reaching your goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of your administration.

To prepare for this undertaking, Amazon has already found a licensed third-party occupational health care provider to give vaccines on-site at their facilities for Amazon employees. The internet giant is seeking to provide all 800,000+ of its' employees with vaccinations as soon as possible as most of them are essential workers that cannot work from home.

We have an agreement in place with a licensed third-party occupational health care provider to administer vaccines on-site at our Amazon facilities. We are prepared to leverage our operations, information technology, and communications capabilities and expertise to assist your administration’s vaccination efforts,” “Our scale allows us to make a meaningful impact immediately in the fight against COVID-19, and we stand ready to assist you in this effort...said CEO of Amazon’s Worldwide Consumer division, Dave Clark, in a letter to Biden.

Today, President Biden is expected to sign 10 pandemic-related executive orders. President Biden is also depending on Congress to provide economic relief and COVID-19 response to the tune of $1.9 trillion.

Source: Amazon