(KNUE-FM) I'm basically writing this for three reasons. First of all, please prioritize supporting our locally owned businesses, which are crucial to our communities. Second, thank you to Rose City Sweets in Tyler for sharing your situation on Facebook so we could all be made aware of how we can help. Finally, well done, East Texas, for responding and supporting this fantastic Tyler business. This is what community is all about.

A Tyler Bakery Shared a Slow Day and Did Not Sugarcoat It

On December 10, Kassie, the owner of Rose City Sweets, shared a relatable, authentic post about how the previous day they'd only seen three customers come in to buy their delectable macaron cookies.

Here's what she posted:

East Texans Responded Immediately and In a Big Way

Her post didn't just resonate; it spread. We have so much respect for how real she is in laying out the situation and for doing so in such a welcoming manner. Plus, her post had over 600 shares, and reading the flood of supportive comments was delightful. But then this happened.

Rose City Sweets Sold Out After Community Support

But the support didn't stop there. Later that same day, the owner, Kassie, posted that people had placed orders and really came through after her initial post. She wrote:

"Rose City… thank you. Today, y’all showed up in a HUGE way, and we had such a great sales day. After the slow start to the week, your support truly meant everything. We appreciate every single one of you who came in, shared our post, commented, or even just cheered us on."

Why Supporting Local Businesses Matters Right Now

Well done, y'all. Stories like these are precisely why showing love to our local businesses matters. This is how we support our local business owners in real-time. Then, on December 11, she posted about how many orders had been placed and asked for patience as they worked to fill them, noting that they'd sold out completely at one point. She finally posted that they had "No crumbs left two days in a row. Love you big, Rose City."

Read More: One Woman Says These are the BEST Macarons She’s Ever Had in Tyler, TX–or Anywhere

That makes the whole thing that much sweeter. And this just made my day all over again:

This Is What East Texas Community Looks Like

This is so excellent, y'all. Thank you, Rose City Sweets, for creating such delicious treats and sharing what y'all were dealing with so East Texans could help. Thank you, East Texas, for showing up and making this happen.

Are there any locally-owned businesses you'd like to shout out? Businesses that go out of their way to create an excellent product or service that you feel deserve to be praised? If so, I'd love to hear from you at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

