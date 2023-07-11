Longview’s Backsteet Bar And Grill Permanently Closes After 25 Years
Watching episodes of 'Restaurant Impossible' with Robert Irvine gives you an eye-opening look into how difficult it is to operate a restaurant. It is one hard job that requires a lot of attention from the owner and a lot more attention to reaching a 'favorites' status among the locals.
One such restaurant in Longview, Texas reached that status. Now as much as we'd like our favorite restaurants to remain open and serve us the best food that we go for, unfortunately, they sometimes close. That is the case for a long-time locally-owned restaurant in Longview, Texas. A well-known burger spot announced via social media that they served up their last burgers this past Friday (July 7th).
The Backstreet Bar And Grillle on W. Methvin St. had been serving up some of the best burgers in Longview for 25 years. Whether it was a single, double, or triple patty burger or one of their specialty burgers or even a chili cheese dog, patty melts, chicken fried steak, or fajitas, the Backstreet Bar And Grille was the go-to place for years in Longview. It wasn't just for burgers but to catch a game and hang out with friends and meet new ones. The announcement about the closure came from the burger joint's Facebook page this past Sunday.
Closing any local business is a hard and tough decision to make by the owner. According to the post, the owner, who had been operating the restaurant for the past 13 years, and their mom had it 12 years before that, rising food costs and utilities got to be too much for them. The owner thanked all of their loyal customers for supporting them throughout the years and looks forward to serving them again soon but in a new way.
The Backstreet Bar And Grille brand will live on
It may be the end of the physical restaurant, but this isn't the end though because Backstreet Bar And Grille will live on as a catering business and the owner wants to continue to give Longview the best burgers in town.
Backstreet Bar And Grille will be missed
Fans of the Longview burger spot left the following comments on the Facebook page:
Going off what Linda Gurganus mentioned, we are losing local businesses - retail and restaurants - we need to support our local businesses because these business owners are our neighbors and friends. Let's keep local East Texas businesses alive and thriving. Support local.