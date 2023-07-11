Longview’s Backsteet Bar And Grill Permanently Closes After 25 Years

Get our free mobile app

Watching episodes of 'Restaurant Impossible' with Robert Irvine gives you an eye-opening look into how difficult it is to operate a restaurant. It is one hard job that requires a lot of attention from the owner and a lot more attention to reaching a 'favorites' status among the locals.

One such restaurant in Longview, Texas reached that status. Now as much as we'd like our favorite restaurants to remain open and serve us the best food that we go for, unfortunately, they sometimes close. That is the case for a long-time locally-owned restaurant in Longview, Texas. A well-known burger spot announced via social media that they served up their last burgers this past Friday (July 7th).

The Backstreet Bar And Grillle on W. Methvin St. had been serving up some of the best burgers in Longview for 25 years. Whether it was a single, double, or triple patty burger or one of their specialty burgers or even a chili cheese dog, patty melts, chicken fried steak, or fajitas, the Backstreet Bar And Grille was the go-to place for years in Longview. It wasn't just for burgers but to catch a game and hang out with friends and meet new ones. The announcement about the closure came from the burger joint's Facebook page this past Sunday.

Closing any local business is a hard and tough decision to make by the owner. According to the post, the owner, who had been operating the restaurant for the past 13 years, and their mom had it 12 years before that, rising food costs and utilities got to be too much for them. The owner thanked all of their loyal customers for supporting them throughout the years and looks forward to serving them again soon but in a new way.

The Backstreet Bar And Grille brand will live on

It may be the end of the physical restaurant, but this isn't the end though because Backstreet Bar And Grille will live on as a catering business and the owner wants to continue to give Longview the best burgers in town.

Backstreet Bar And Grille will be missed

Fans of the Longview burger spot left the following comments on the Facebook page:

Backstreet Bar And Grill via Facebook Backstreet Bar And Grill via Facebook loading...

Backstreet Bar And Grill via Facebook Backstreet Bar And Grill via Facebook loading...

Backstreet Bar And Grill via Facebook Backstreet Bar And Grill via Facebook loading...

Backstreet Bar And Grill via Facebook Backstreet Bar And Grill via Facebook loading...

Backstreet Bar And Grill via Facebook Backstreet Bar And Grill via Facebook loading...

Going off what Linda Gurganus mentioned, we are losing local businesses - retail and restaurants - we need to support our local businesses because these business owners are our neighbors and friends. Let's keep local East Texas businesses alive and thriving. Support local.

If You Want an Astonishing Burger in Longview Check These Places If you're looking for a fantastic burger in Longview here is where you should go:

Great Options for Happy Hour in Longview, Texas If you're looking for a place to go after a long workday check out one of these locations for happy hour!

Here's Where To Find Fantastic Burgers In Tyler Burger options seem unlimited in Tyler, just like burger toppings. We've got a list of some of the most fantastic burger joints in town right here.