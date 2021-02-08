Amber Alert – 3 Missing Children, Suspect May be in East Texas

UPDATE: 11 p.m., 2/8. alert has been cancelled. The suspect and 2 children have been located by Nacogdoches Police Department. The 16 year old has not been located but an Amber Alert will not be activated as it is believed the whereabouts are known.

According to a release by the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, earlier today at 3:24 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3700 block of Post Oak Lane in North Zulch, Texas regarding a disturbance. Upon arrival Deputies were able to determine that a known suspect had forced their way into the residence and had removed 3 juveniles. The suspect did not have legal custody of the children, who had been placed at the North Zulch residence by state officials. The children were then allegedly taken from that location by the suspect. The location and the well-being of the children are unknown at this time.

Contributed Photos/Madison Co SO

The suspect is identified as Sherri Lewing, a 45-year-old white female from Panola County, TX. The children that were unlawfully taken are identified as her 16-year-old daughter Emerald Green, her 14-year-old daughter Mysti Green, and her 11-day old grand-daughter Paislee Gibson.

These children had been removed from Lewing’s care and custody based on presentation to a court in Panola County, TX on February 3, 2021 that the court found that there was an immediate danger to the physical health and safety of the children involved.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Sherri Lewing is described as a being 5’7”, with strawberry/blonde hair wearing a bright orange shirt and blue jeans. She left the scene with the children in a gold-colored Yukon with tinted windows with a partial LP of “NCN5”. It is believed that she may be going to the Houston area or Panola County, TX.

Emerald Green is described as a W/F with brown eyes and burgundy hair and was last seen wearing a green “Friends” long sleeve shirt with light blue jeans.

Mysti Green is described as a W/F with brown eyes and blonde hair wearing a green sweater and dark blue pants.

Paislee Gibson is described as being an 11 day old child with brown eyes and black hair and was wearing a purple and white onesie.

Anyone who might be able to assist in this effort is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 936-348-2755.

This information was forwarded by the Deep East Texas Amber Alert Plan.