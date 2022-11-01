Get our free mobile app

UPDATE on the abduction of 1-year-old Leylani Ordonez

After being taken to the hospital early this morning (Wednesday), Rosenberg Police say the child has passed away and her abductor and father, Alexander Barrios Ordonez is also dead. (KHOU)

According to KHOU and Rosenberg Police, Ordonez was spotted at an H-E-B location in Sugar Land and fled. He led police on an hour-long chase back to Rosenberg where his vehicle was slowed by spike strips. Once he stopped and exited the vehicle with the child, police say that Leylani was showing signs of bleeding and then the father stabbed himself.

Both were taken to a local hospital where both were pronounced dead.

ORIGINAL POST

An Amber Alert has been issued throughout the state of Texas for a one-year-old child that was abducted from her home Tuesday evening. Authorities in Rosenberg, Texas (southwest of Houston on Interstate 69) issued the Amber Alert for Leylani Ordonez, who was last seen wearing a red Whataburger onesie.

Police are looking for Alexander Ordonez, Leylani's father. He was last seen wearing a dark navy shirt, blue windbreaker, and tan pants. Ordonez is believed to have been driving a stolen green 2004 Ford F-450 with a Texas license plate - T2160J. The vehicle has the logo of 'Riverside Auto Collision Center' on it. According to the National Center For Missing And Exploited Children.

Rosenberg law enforcement officials believe that Leylani could be in grave or immediate danger. She is described as a Hispanic female, 2'0", 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 24 years old, 5'07", 178 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. According to KHOU, police state that Alexander Ordonez stabbed a man and stole his truck from where Leylani was being watched by her babysitter.

National Center For Missing And Exploited Children National Center For Missing And Exploited Children loading...

It is not known which direction Ordonez headed after the stabbing and subsequent abduction of his daughter. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you happen to spot the green Ford F-450 with the 'Riverside Towing' logo on it, you should call 9-1-1 or the Rosenberg Police Department at 979.253.8039 immediately and report the location. Do not under any circumstances try to apprehend this suspect.

