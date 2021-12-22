Lindale Teen Missing And Active Amber Alerts For Four Missing Texas Children

Get our free mobile app

Families are supposed to be coming together to celebrate Christmas and New Year at this time of the year, not coming together to look for missing children. Unfortunately, that is what's happening for a Lindale group and two other families from Texas right now.

Within the last three days, there have been three different AMBER Alerts issued for a total of five children along with a missing teen reported from Lindale. We are not accustomed to seeing this many AMBER Alerts being issued at once. After looking at the pictures of these missing children you might recognize them, especially the teen from the Lindale area. If you see her or any of the other children report where you saw them last to local law enforcement.

Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating a missing person from Lindale.

It is being reported that the Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for the following missing person - Leila Outlaw-Williams. Leila apparently walked away from the Hope Haven facility near Lindale on December 15th around 2:45 p.m. and has not been seen since. Leila is described as a white female, brown hair, green eyes, 5'5" and 140 pounds last seen wearing a pink spaghetti strap shirt and blue jeans. Leila does not have ties to the Lindale community according to the sheriff's office. If you have seen her you are encouraged to contact the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 903.590.2661.

National Center For Missing & Exploited Children

Active AMBER Alert for three children from Hondo, Texas.

An AMBER Alert was issued by the Medina County Sheriff's Office, outside of San Antonio, for three children who are believed to have been abducted by Jonathan Alexander Wright, who was last heard from on December 20th. The children that are reported abducted are:

9 year old Lucas Wright

8 year old Ariana Wright

11 year old Jonathan Wright

National Center For Missing & Exploited Children

National Center For Missing & Exploited Children

National Center For Missing & Exploited Childrenhttps://www.missingkids.org/poster/AMBER/30887/13260/screen

Active AMBER Alert for girl from San Antonio, Texas.

San Antonio authorities are searching for 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil who was last seen in San Antonio on Fredericksburg St. They believe she is in grave or immediate danger and are desperately trying to locate her.

National Center For Missing & Exploited Children

Canceled AMBER Alert for Fairview, Texas child.

An AMBER Alert was issued Sunday for a missing 14-year-old girl from Fairview, Texas in Collin County has since been canceled. Thankfully this teen was spotted by a citizen who recognized her in Balch Springs, Texas, some 40 miles from Fairview, with another missing 13-year-old who apparently ran away from home from Seagoville. Authorities were contacted afterward and both teens were reunited with their families.

Let's hope that the cases of Leila Outlaw-Williams, Lucas Wright, Ariana Wright, Jonathan Wright and Lina Sardar Khil have the same outcome as the Fairview, Texas AMBER Alert does. Kids being found and the cancellation of the AMBER Alerts that were issued for them.

