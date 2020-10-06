AMC Theaters, the top exhibitor in the world, is remaining open during the pandemic. The announcement follows the news that Cineworld would be shutting down its U.K. theaters and its Regal locations in the U.S. AMC is joined by Cinemark, the third largest exhibitor in the world, in operating during these uncertain times.

Currently, more than 80 percent of AMC’s locations are open across the country. The company plans on reopening more locations in California and New York, as soon as they’re given the green light by state and county officials. “We take great comfort in knowing that literally millions of moviegoers have already visited our theatres,” said AMC CEO and President Adam Aron. “They have done so in part because of our AMC Safe & Clean protocols, developed in consultation with Clorox and faculty of the Harvard University School of Public Health.”

According to Aron, AMC's “groundbreaking agreement” with Universal Studios puts AMC in a fortunate position to remain open. “We are fully comfortable showing Universal films in our theaters, even as they implement premium video on demand as we have mutually agreed,” said Aron. Earlier in the year, AMC and Universal got into a conflict over Universal's decision to send Trolls World Tour directly to Premium VOD before a traditional theatrical run. However, Aron shared that Universal would be sharing its “premium revenues” with AMC due to the films’ “early availability in the home.”

Although AMC Theaters and Cinemark have several locations up and running, moviegoers may still hesitate in returning so soon. With so many at-home viewing options available, a risky trip to the movies just might not be in the cards right now.