American Aquarium Just Released the Second Most Fun Album of ’21

American Aquarium is one of America's best bands. After nearly calling it quits a decade ago, BJ Barham and the guys are finding new heights and garnering critical acclaim with everything that they so much as touch.

I don't know how he does it. It's like BJ has this direct line to our ears and hearts and is somehow is able to pull things off that no one else would or should even attempt. That fearlessness and being a hard worker are probably his two greatest talents, they both feed directly into great his abilities as an insightful songwriter and powerful performer.

Once again BJ and the boys dive head first into the second tier of hot '90s country gold. These are all radio hits that we all know, all top 10 smashes, maybe a No. 1 or two mixed in there.

Late last night our favorite North Carolina based band dropped the surprise album we've all been waiting for since the spring. The highly anticipated follow up to Slappers, Bangers, and Certified Twangers Vol.1 is finally here and suffice it to say that your ears and mine are better for it.

Once again BJ and the boys dive head first into the second tier of hot '90s country gold. These are all radio hits that we all know, all top 10 smashes, maybe a No. 1 or two mixed in there; but once again he steers clear of the no-doubt-massive-superstar-smashes of the time, which serves to make the album so much more endearing and charismatic.

While I'd love to have seen the guys tackle some Garth, Alan Jackson, and Dixie Chicks, I'm somehow happier they didn't. Like "Papa Loved Mama," "Chatahoochee" and "There's Your Trouble" were too obvious of covers, the low hanging fruit.

Earlier this year Barham told us on Radio Texas, LIVE! that this was all of course intentional. Trading in a King George cover for Hal Ketchum, or Shania for Pam Tillis was calculated and it worked splendidly.

Perhaps the only thing holding back Slappers Bangers and Certified Twangers Vol. 2 is it wasn't released first. But, hey, one of them had to be released first.

So dive into it, the second most fun album of '21, I am.

And if you're on the hunt for more original American Aquarium music, it's in the works. The new project called Chicamacomico, by all accounts was recorded in November, and you can be on the lookout for the new album in early 2022.

