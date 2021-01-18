After being forced to take pretty much all of 2020 off from touring, BJ Barham of American Aquarium has been staying very active on social media. In the hopes to make reading more accessible for children, this week BJ encouraged his fans to send him books.

From a very early age, my parents instilled in me the value and importance of literature. It was a pastime that carried me through adolescence, into college and has now spilled over into my adult life. A few years ago we built this Little Free Library out here in Wendell to ensure that our neighborhood kids always have easy access to free books and learning tools. Thanks to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and the generosity of our neighbors, we’ve been able to keep the library pretty well stocked, but the holiday season has depleted our literary cache.

American Aquarium's lockdown release of Lamentations wound up being the biggest in AA's 15-years. Produced by Shooter Jennings, Barham's latest debuted at #1 Top New Artist Album, #1 Americana/Folk Album, #2 Country Album, and #2 Rock Album. If that weren't enough, some more big news for Barham as he has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Reservoir and One Riot.

