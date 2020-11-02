After pretty much being forced to take all of 2020 off, this week BJ Barham of American Aquarium announced that he's got a handful of socially distanced, limited seating theatre shows coming to Texas and Oklahoma this December.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

While they are not going to be full-band shows, they will all be solo acoustic, BJ with a guitar singing and telling stories will be a memorable night for anyone, especially live music starved you and me.

I’ve been writing a bunch through all of this and I’m excited to finally try some of these new songs out on someone other than Bueller and the cats.

Barham makes clear in his post that these will be "SEATED table shows with LIMITED tickets (10-15% of building capacity). Masks will be required. There will be no meet and greets available for these shows, before or after."

American Aquarium's lockdown release of Lamentations wound up being the biggest in AA's 15-years. Produced by Shooter Jennings, Barham's latest debuted at #1 Top New Artist Album, #1 Americana/Folk Album, #2 Country Album, and #2 Rock Album. If that weren't enough, some more big news for Barham as he has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Reservoir and One Riot.

If you're up for an amazing evening of live music, with every possible precaution taken, tickets go on sale this Friday morning at 10am, click here for ticketing details.

12/1-New Braunfels,TX-Villa at Gruene

12/2-Austin,TX-Antone's

12/3-Oklahoma City,OK-Tower Theatre

12/4-Dallas,TX-The Kessler Theater

12/5-Houston,TX-The Heights Theater

12/6-Tulsa,OK-Cain's Ballroom

Be sure to give my new podcast a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found. You can hear my recent conversation with BJ there now. Craving more Texas and Red Dirt music? Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or IOS to stream the best music in the world direct to your devices.