American Aquarium is one of America's best bands, certainly among the hardest working. After nearly calling it quits almost a decade ago, BJ Barham and the guys are finding new heights and garnering critical acclaim with everything that they so much as touch.

This Saturday (May 16th) BJ will be my guest on Radio Texas, LIVE!, and over the course of three hours with us I guarantee that we will spin 90% of their surprise new 90’s country cover album Slappers, Bangers & Certified Twangers, Vol. 1... Quick math on the 10 track album, that means we're doing at least nine of songs Saturday night.

“We were bummed when our 5/1 debut was cancelled last spring due to covid, so to say we are excited for the rescheduled date would be the understatement of the year. If you’re close by (or up for a roadtrip) we would love for you to join us in Nashville this summer to help us check off another career milestone.”

Now you may recall, that BJ and the boys were supposed to make their Grand Ole Opry debut last May, but that was derailed due to COVID. Well, some good news this week, BJ revealed on Instagram that their debut date has finally been rescheduled. The guys will now step into the circle on July 13th.

