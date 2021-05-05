American Girl Releasing 6 Original Dolls for 35th Anniversary

This is not a drill. American Girl is turning 35 and to celebrate they are taking it back to the beginning.

If you were a child of the 90's, or a parent during that time, you were part of the American Girl world. From rushing to the mailbox to grab the latest catalog, to special visits to an American Girl for tea with your doll. Now 35 years later, parent company Mattel is paying homage to the iconic doll collection that had basically a cult following for years.

To kick-off the year long celebration of American Girl has re-released its six original historical dolls. Back are Felicity Merriman, Kirsten Larson, Samantha Parkington, Addy Walker, Josefina Montoya and Molly McIntire.

According to the press release, each of the six original characters comes in its own special 35th Anniversary Collection, featuring a signature 18-inch doll dressed in her original outfit and authentic accessories, and the character’s first paperback book in the series with a vintage cover. Also, as a tribute to the brand’s roots, each set comes packaged in a retro-inspired American Girl doll box designed for both new and existing collectors.

“For 35 years, American Girl has created powerful stories with smart, courageous heroines that have helped shape an entire generation of women,” said Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl. “As we celebrate this major milestone, we’re thrilled to recognize the very first generation of American girls who grew up with these beloved, original characters and made them the phenomenon they are today."

As a special nod to the girls who originally played with American Girl dolls, which debuted in 1986 with Kirsten, Samantha and Molly, Mattel has also released a full-color book titled "Everything I Need to Know I Learned from American Girl".

"Knowing many of these women are now moms themselves, we look forward to creating special, multi-generational experiences for families via their shared love of the brand. We can’t wait to inspire and empower this next generation with even more relevant products, immersive experiences, and timeless stories", Cygielman said.

The special 35th Anniversary Celebration is underway, and the re-released dolls are available to add to or start your collection.