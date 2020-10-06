They're two, they're four, they're six, they're eight, shunting trucks and hauling freights.

Red and green and brown and blue, they're the really useful crew — but now they’re going to be in a movie.

Thomas & Friends, that staple of children’s television for decades, is getting its own big-screen movie adaptation. Mattel, who owns the rights to Thomas and his friends, announced the news in a press release, promising the film will be a “four-quadrant family adventure that blends live-action and animation.” The screenplay is by Alyssa Hill and Jesse Wigutow, who wrote the upcoming Tron 3.

In a surprising twist, the director of the film will be Marc Forster, the director of World War Z, Monster’s Ball, Quantum of Solace, and Machine Gun Preacher — all movies that fall outside of Thomas & Friends’ target audience. (His most recent effort, 2018’s Christopher Robin, was a little more appropriate for young kids.) According to Forster, “Thomas has been a personal favorite since childhood.” He added, “I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Robbie and the entire team at Mattel, and embarking on this beautiful journey with such a timeless property.”

The press release touts that Thomas & Friends is just one of many Mattel toys and brands that are in development as motion pictures, including “American Girl®, Barbie®, Barney®, Hot Wheels®, Magic 8 Ball®, Major Matt Mason®, Masters of the Universe®, View Master® and Wishbone™.” If Marc Forster can do Thomas & Friends, I say let Neveldine/Taylor direct View Master.