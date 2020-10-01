‘American Murder: The Family Next Door’ Not for the Weak

Yesterday the eagerly-anticipated"American Murder: The Family Next Door" was released on Netflix. I watched it TWICE. After I watched it for the first time I went to a friend's house and I got my friends who had never heard of the Watts family roped in to watch it. Trust me when I say this is the next obsession of true-crime fans everywhere.

The documentary tells the true story of Chris Watts who confessed to murdering his pregnant wife, Shanann Watts, and their two young daughters in Colorado. "American Murder: The Family Next Door" film had several never before seen police interviews. It was like you were there from the beginning. The documentary closely followed the investigation into Shanann and her daughter's sudden disappearance. You see most of it from the police officers' and detectives' point of view.

When Shannan and her daughters went missing I remember yelling at my T.V. saying "the husband did it" Watts initially denied involvement in the disappearance of his wife and children, and expressed concern about their well-being to a local news station. It didn't take a genius to figure out that Watts was a horrid actor. So naturally, all of us true-crime obsessed people followed the latest developments extremely close.

Chris Watt's later confessed to murdering his wife in their home and even confessed to smothering his two daughters on the property where he worked. The father turned murderer also confessed to having an affair with his co-worker, Nichol Kessinger.