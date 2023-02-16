This could change the future of grocery store check-out forever. New technology is being tested at one HEB Plus! Store down in Schertz, Texas.

For those who are already big fans of the Texas-based HEB Grocery Company, you may be excited to hear about this new check-out technology that would enable you to simply roll your full grocery cart through a special lane that would then scan your entire basket of groceries at one time.

I gotta say, this is pretty exciting to me, as well.

Get our free mobile app

As you know, we've been seeing more and more self-checkout lanes at grocery stores in East Texas. We see them at the Walmart grocery stores, of course. But now even our beloved Brookshire's grocery stores have added them, as well.

Truth be told, I don't mind the self-check-out lanes if I've only got a few items. However, when my basket is FULL, I really, really don't want to have to check out all of my own groceries in addition to PAYING for all of those groceries. But that's just me, though.

This technology could be a viable solution for both grocery stores and customers as we navigate this current environment of labor shortages and higher grocery prices.

Here's the thing: We understand that grocery stores don't have the huge profit margins some think they do. And we understand they need to make the money to pay their employees and themselves. That's how business works. At the same time, customers don't necessarily want to become "part-time employees" when they're footing the bill. And so, I hope this becomes possible not just at HEB stores, but on a broader scale.

So, how does this "Fast Scan" grocery cart check-out technology work?

It's being tested at one HEB Plus! Store in Scherz, TX, which is located in the San Antonio--New Braunfels, Texas metro. MySanAntonio.com reported that one HEB shopper named Christoken Johnson noticed the testing going on and shared more of the info he learned about it while he was there.

In an online post, HEB shopper Johnson said:

"All you have to do is run your basket through and the machine (is) going to scan everything inside the basket and pay the amount on the receipt."

Obviously one may have questions as to how exactly this might work. Would it be similar to the luggage scans they do at the airport?

A statement shared by HEB corporate confirmed they are very much just in a "pilot stage" at this point. However, HEB has tested new technologies in the past in an effort to streamline its check-out process.

So, what do you think? Would this make you more likely to utilize the self-check-out option if you knew your entire cart could be scanned at once without you having to manually pull out every item yourself?

It may be a while before we see this become a "norm," but it's cool technology we'll be keeping our eyes on. And really, with the rate at which technology is expanding, it may be sooner than we think.

A Quick 9 Pictures of the New 2 Story H-E-B in New Braunfels East Texans feel very deprived of not having a modern H-E-B in the area. That's why this new store in New Braunfels will make fans in the area very jealous.

The New, and Very Cool, H-E-B Brand Shop is Now Open in Kerrville H-E-B just keeps getting cooler and cooler making East Texans even more jealous we don't have one.