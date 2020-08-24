Who keeps asking "Can this year get any worse?" Quit asking that, please for the love of all things holy. This year could literally end with a bang, a "Big Bang Theory" type of bang. Scientists spotted an asteroid that is headed straight towards us, the good news is we may be able to avoid the Presidential election altogether.

Thinkstock

The Center for Near Objects Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory believes that the asteroid is a little over 6 feet in diameter making it about the size of a large fridge or small cow. Why am I imagining a cow mooing barrelling towards the earth? The scary part about this whole situation is that the NASA data says the flying space object is on a direct collision course with Earth. The cow-sized rock is projected to hit a day before the eagerly anticipated presidential elections in November. The Center for Near Objects Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has named the object 2018VP1.

Could 2018VP1 be what prevents us from exercising our right to vote? Keep in mind the object isn't a new discovery, it was first observed two years ago at the Palomar Observatory in California. The good news is that NASA has come out to say that the actual chance of the asteroid hitting the earth is below 1%, actually 0.41% to be exact so basically, the way this year has gone, be on high alert for a cow-sized asteroid.