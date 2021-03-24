An East Texas Student Can Score Scholarship Money With ‘The Ride For Change’

Get our free mobile app

Applications are now being accepted for 'The Ride For Change' scholarship program.

As the school year begins to wind down and high school seniors begin to think about college plans and what college or trade school they might want to attend, the thought of 'how am I going to pay for school' often creeps into the conversation somewhere. We know how expensive higher education is and that is why we want to reward an East Texas minority student with The Ride For Change scholarship.

The Ride For Change began in early 2020 as a result of social injustice and was a motorcycle ride that went across the great state of Texas, along with a quick stop in Oklahoma, in 2020 visiting eleven different cities raising awareness for social injustice while accepting donations for minority scholarships. Scholarships were set up in each of the cities the ride stopped in, including here in East Texas.

We are now accepting applications and preparing to award the scholarship to one East Texas minority student. The scholarship is open to any minority student in the East Texas area that is served by one of our stations: Mix 93-1, Classic Rock 96-1, 101.5 KNUE or 107-3 Kiss FM. In the words of The Ride For Change creator,

while grades play a part, community involvement is a major component for receiving this scholarship.' - Frank Pain

Download the application and send it back to us by April 15, 2021 and our selection committee could just be selecting you to receive the inaugural Ride For Change scholarship.

The 2nd annual 'The Ride For Change' will be happening May 3rd - 15th this year. The ride will come through Tyler on Tuesday, May 11th. We'll post more details soon on how you can get involved and help support this scholarship program.

