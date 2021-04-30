The Ride for Change Kicks Off Motorcycle Awareness Month

The Ride for Change, this year, will benefit school band programs as we raise funds, and collect used instruments, for kids who would like to participate in their local school band.

We chose to do this year's ride during May because it's motorcycle awareness month. So, while we're raising funds for these kids, we're also using this time to promote motorcycle awareness.

Warmer weather is here so we're sure to see more bikes on the road.

So, please be aware of that fact and keep an eye out for those on two wheels. Look Twice, Save a Life.

Yeah, I'm primarily talking about motorcycles but it's a good idea to be aware of everything on 2 wheels. Bikes are smaller vehicles, thus they're harder to see at times. Too many riders are being hit (and killed) each year by motorists not watching out for motorcycles.

However, it's not always the drivers fault, the motorcycle riders need to be responsible as well. So yeah, it's a two-way street, but a street that we both have to share.

With all the distractions we have now days, from phones to signs to passengers and more, now is the time we all need to be more aware while behind the wheel...or handlebars.

I can't stress this enough, pay attention to the road and look twice, save a life.

OK, if all that (above) didn't register, then let me tell you this...I ride a motorcycle quite frequently. The next life that's lost could be mine.

Whether you ride, or not, it's not a bad idea to take a motorcycle safety course. After doing so, it actually made me a better driver. Visit this page for more information about local motorcycle safety courses.