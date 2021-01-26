Win A $3000 Scholarship From TxDOT

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Need money for college? Here's an opportunity to earn some money for higher education.

For those high school seniors that have chosen to continue their education on the junior college or college level, it's going to take some money to pay for those classes. Collège tuition and fees don't come cheap. If you're having to pay for school all by yourself, like I had to do, it can be challenging on your budget, so when there's an opportunity at getting access to some free money to help pay for school, you better jump on the opportunity.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has announced that they'll be giving away $9,000 in scholarships to three individuals this May. Now is the time to fill out that application to hopefully secure $3,000 to help pay for school. The 2021 Don't Mess With Texas Scholarship contest is now open and is a contest that recognizes Texas high school seniors who are taking an active role in litter prevention in the school or community.

TxDOT has released the following:

The contest is open to any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school and planning to attend an accredited college or university in the Fall 2021 semester. The contest will award a total of $9,000 in scholarships to three winners in May 2021.

That's $3,000 in free money just waiting for you to win. Becky Ozuna, program administrator for the Don't Mess With Texas program says,

We’re looking for students who are developing exciting and creative solutions to keep Texas litter-free. We aim to shine a spotlight on their innovations in the hope of inspiring other Texans to do their part to keep our state beautiful.”

You may submit an application to enter to win the Don't Mess With Texas scholarship contest by visiting this website and learn about the qualifications to enter. Deadline for submitting your application is Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 5 p.m. central time.