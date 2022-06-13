My wife grew up in Hawaii and it is the source of her debilitating fear of cockroaches. Don't get me wrong, they're nasty, but she takes her phobia up a couple of notches. Having said that I don't think we'll be participating in this test, but I'm wondering if anyone in Longview, TX would actually be interested in taking part in this?

The company The Pest Informer, a pest control company is saying that they will pay homeowners $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches in their homes. The purpose: "to test out a new treatment technique."

The Pest Informer in North Carolina is looking for up to seven households in the continental U.S. to allow the release of about 100 American cockroaches in the home. The company will then test out a new treatment plan to study its effectiveness in getting rid of the roaches. The Pest Informer said the cockroach treatments are safe for humans and pets.

You must own the home or have written approval from the homeowner.

You must be 21 years or older to qualify.

You must be located in the Continental United States

All tested cockroach treatments will be family and pet safe.

You must not try any additional cockroach treatments during the duration of the study.

At the end of the study, if the cockroach infestation hasn’t been eliminated, we will use traditional cockroach treatment options at no cost to you.

The duration of this study will be approximately 30 days.

According to The Pest Informer the cockroaches will be in the homes for about 30 days. And don't worry, they're not going to leave you hanging if the new treatment doesn't work. At the end of the study, "if the cockroach infestation hasn’t been eliminated, the company will use traditional treatments at no cost to you."

If you’re interested in participating, you can apply here.

