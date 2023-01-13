One Of Our Favorite Longview BBQ Joints is Moving to a New Permanent Location

One of the best BBQ joints in Longview, TX announced today that they will soon be moving. For the past several months Sunbird BBQ has been slinging their delicious 'cue next to Hyundai of Longview, which will soon be changing.

While they stopped short of announcing an actual grand opening date, Sunbird BBQ is set to move in to their new spot in downtown Longview. But for now you can still find them in their red trailer at Hyundai of Longview.

I love their meat! - Chace Pate General Manager at Hyundai of Longview

Well y'all...the news is out! We were waiting to post here until we had a little bit more to share but in case you haven't heard, we are moving into a building! That being said, it won't be an immediate transfer for us. We still have a few more things to get squared away before the doors open for the first time. You'll see signs on our building if you work or live close to downtown Longview, so keep your eyes peeled for that! Our plan is to make an official announcement here and on our other social media pages with our new address, hours of operation and other important info. Y'all stay tuned and please understand we are doing everything we can to get the ball rolling for us and for y'all at this new spot!

And we're looking forward to having the folks from Sunbird BBQ back at Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival on May 6th. Stay tuned, we'll be announcing the full musical lineup soon.

