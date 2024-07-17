The Spice You Should Always Use to Keep Cockroaches Out of Your House

This popular spice may offer a surprising solution if you want to keep cockroaches out of your Dallas or Tyler, Texas home.

I don't know what it is about roaches that evoke such a strong repulsion in most of us, but they do. It's not that they will bite you or sting you, like spiders or wasps. But they seem to suggest a sense of filth that disgusts us. I get it.

One of the things that particularly freaks me out about cockroaches is how quickly they move. Have you ever tried to catch one? Of course, you have. Damn, they're fast.

On top of that, they seem to be aware of us in a super creepy way. I wonder if they're smarter than we realize because they seem to know when we become aware of their eerie, crawly presence.

That said, most of us do NOT want to share a house with even ONE cockroach, much less many. (Hopefully.)

So what is this spice that can allegedly keep cockroaches away?

Home Digest shared an article recently claiming that a sprinkle of cinnamon can be helpful in this regard.

What? Cinnamon?

I know it's hard to fathom given how amazing this spice smells. Then again, it makes sense that one of the insects that inspires the most disgust in people would be repelled by one of our favorite spices.

OK, how do we use cinnamon to keep cockroaches out of our Texas homes?

Author Katie Francis of Home Digest says the first thing to do is 'identify the areas of your home where you most often find cockroaches and other insects like fruit flies. Kitchens and entrances, such as doors and windows, are common roach-sighting spots.'

Next step? Apply the cinnamon to these areas directly to the surface or in an open container if you'd prefer.

If you'd rather not use cinnamon powder, an alternative is cinnamon oil spray or the actual sticks of cinnamon themselves. While it's wise to be careful with the cinnamon oil, any use of cinnamon is likely a safer alternative to all those chemical sprays we use to kill unwanted pests.

Bonus? Hopefully, you keep the roaches away, but also your home will smell AMAZING.

