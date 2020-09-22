Applebee’s Scaring Up $5 Dollar Halloween Drinks

Halloween candy is cool, but in my opinion - Halloween themed booze is better. If you feel the same, Applebee's is serving up two freaky cocktails, that I am assuming can get us scary drunk.

You can drink good in the neighborhood this Halloween season by wrapping your wax lips around a Tipsy Zombie or Dracula's Juice. According to Delish, the drinks contain the following ingredients,

Tipsy Zombie: A tropical blue cocktail made with Bacardi Superior, a float of Midori, and, yes, it's topped with a gummy brain.

Dracula's Juice: A frozen drink made with Patrón Tequila, Bacardi Superior, wildberry, and margarita mix.

If you know me, than you have already guessed I will be going for Dracula's Juice first, because it has tequila. That being said, I am not afraid to try a Tipsy Zombie. They may be Halloween drinks, but you know this girl is not scared. My liver may be though.

How could I have forgotten to talk about the price? Let me tell you, it is definitely right. Each spooktacular drink is only $5 bucks, and will be available at Applebee's now through Halloween. I can confirm that the Applebee's location on Hill Road is serving the spine-chilling cocktails, as is the Applebee's in Fenton.

If unusual drinks are your thing, be sure to check out the Mountain Dew margarita at now being served at Red Lobster, the Dew Garita. It's dew-licious.

If you are going to consume these terrifying toddies, plan on getting a designated driver. I don't recommend the Headless Horseman, just saying.