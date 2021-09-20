Are You Ready for Delicious Syrup & Syrup Related Activities this November?

This November, Henderson, TX will welcome thousands of people downtown to their annual Heritage Syrup Festival. Did you know that every year around 25,000 folks descend on East Texas' H-Town for family, friends, fun, and the tradition of ribbon cane syrup making?

The second Saturday of the month each year, and set for November 13th this year, make plans now to visit and participate in all of the history, food, and fun.

Of course, the highlight of East Texas' only folk life festival is the syrup making demonstration, which takes place at the Depot Museum grounds. Bring the kids to watch as experienced syrup makers operate the museum’s antique mule powered equipment to produce old fashioned cane syrup, just like they used to do it.

While the syrup cooks, other folk artist demonstrate the techniques of lace making, rope making, basket making, blacksmithing, wood carving, quilting, and other old-time survival skills. Folk singers entertain, antique tractors whine, a petting zoo, and local civic organizations offer a varied selection of food and beverages.

For over 30 years, each November, festivities spread six blocks across Henderson from the museum to Heritage Square. If you come early enough you can spend the entire day exploring over 150 handcrafted arts and crafts booths, and sample food from across East Texas. As far as entertainment goes, they've got something for everyone, do you like live music? They've got it.

Plus each year the Henderson Civic Theatre shares a performance of a melodrama at the Opera House. Also, while you there enjoy performances from my favorite two types of dancers: cloggers and square dancers.

The children’s section provides plenty of activities including pony rides, plus the hay ride shuttles will carry you back and forth between the Depot Museum and Downtown Heritage Square, and put a big smile on your face.

