One East Texas Prison Approves a New Program Pairing At-Risk Dogs with Inmates

Dogs don't judge us and they're much more easier to talk to than most humans. Dogs are special. A great new program has been approved by the Rusk County Commissioners Court that will soon see inmates in Henderson, TX paired with at-risk dogs.

“As a result, they have an increase in self-esteem and feelings of social connection,” officials said. "More importantly, PAWSitive Change dogs develop trust of humans and placement with fur-ever families upon completion of their training.” via KETK

It really seems like a win-win program here, right?

Through this program PAWSitive Change, dogs that have troubled pasts will be rehabilitated by inmates in Rusk County, something that has the potential to be great for both the animals and humans.

Officials also tell KETK, "The program includes “intense rehabilitation” with a mission to teach inmates how to cooperate, engage in positive team settings and become aware of the needs of others."

the goal for dogs that are entered into the program is for them to come out with a decreased sense of fear and better obedience, thus improving their social behavior with other dogs and people; new behaviors that will hopefully find them a forever home.

And the end result is often a good one. According to Iheartdogs.com, "puppies raised by prisoners have a 70 percent success rate. A New York program, Puppies Behind Bars, has been more successful than traditional training. The program had an 87 percent success rate, compared to 50 percent for dogs trained by volunteers in the public."

If you'd like to, you can read more about inmates training dogs in Texas, right here.

