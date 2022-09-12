Looking For Fun This Fall? Check Out These East Texas Festivals

Get our free mobile app

Fair season is well underway in East Texas right now - corn dogs, turkey legs, cotton candy, fresh squeezed lemonade, exhibits, games, rides - so much fun is going to be had over the next few weeks, but there's more to do than just the fairs. East Texas is loaded down with a variety of festivals.

With fall arriving soon, along with cooler weather, we're going to be in search of more weekend fun activities and more ways to get our fill of 'fair/festival food' and treats. East Texas is going to play host to a hamburger festival, a fire ant festival, a festival celebrating the yam, hot pepper, syrup even a festival dedicated to the feral hog!

Let's take a look at all the festivals that are planned for East Texas this fall. To get all the information about any festival, simply click on the festival name to be directed to the official site for all the information you're looking for.

East Texas Fair Guide

a list of all the fairs happening across East Texas

The pesky ant that causes trouble will be the center of attention during this Marshall event complete with live music, children's area with inflatables, a bike ride, a fun run and 5k, contests, vendors, and more!

This multi-cultural food and music event will be on the red bricks of downtown Tyler. It will feature food vendors from around East Texas and live music from Untold Story, Fritz Hager III, Nelly, and Koe Wetzel.

Celebrate the harvest season at Countryfest in Lindale. There will be arts and crafts booths, children's activities, a petting zoo, laser tag, carnival games, art projects, and more

Celebrate small-town living at Country Fest in Mt. Vernon. Start the day off with a pancake breakfast, a 5k run/walk, a chili cook-off, an antique car show, a petting zoo, a children's area, and more than 70 craft and food vendors.

Edom has been celebrating the arts for 50 years now and the Edom Arts Festival gives artists the opportunity to share their talent. It's a two-day event that showcases art, food, and music.

Tyler is known as the rose capital, so why not have a festival to celebrate and honor this distinction. The Texas Rose Festival features the queen's coronation, Rose Parade, arts, and crafts and quilting fair, and many other socialite activities.

The festivities begin on Wednesday, October 19th with the Queen's Coronation at 7:30 on the 19th. There are many competitions during the Yamboree, including a quilt show, livestock show, and more. The carnival will be in downtown Gilmer and open Wednesday through Saturday with rides, games and food, and street dances each night.

The Hopkins County Fall Festival will have it all - a parade, craft show, kids zone, carnival rides, games and food, loads of exhibits and a hay baling contest.

Definitely one of the most unique festivals in the state as Ben Wheeler celebrates the feral hog. This festival will feature a hog parade, a pageant, parade, hog cook-off and many other unique contests and events.

Legend has it, Athens, Texas is the birthplace of the hamburger! The city will be celebrating one of the world's most popular foods at this festival. There will be a hamburger eating contest, tasting contest, mooing contest, pickle guess contest and corn hole tournament They'll be awarding a $500 prize for the best burger at the festival this year!

If you love peppers, this is the festival for you. There will be an atomic wing eating contest, jalapeno pepper eating contest and more things to do and see all centered around the hot pepper!

More than 15 blocks of downtown Henderson will be covered with arts & crafts vendors, exhibitors, food booths, antique cars, musical entertainment, children's activities and demonstrations as Henderson celebrates syrup!

27 Google Street View Images That Show How Much Tyler Has Changed Tyler continues to grow and expand and these Google street view images show the proof.

The A to Z Guide of Tyler, Texas Tyler offers its residents and visitors a wide variety of activities, whether its family activities, dining out, cultural experiences or history, there is a lot to do and learn.

This Lake Bob Sandlin Cabin In Pittsburg, Texas Is Serene, Cozy And Beautiful It is summer vacation season and families all across East Texas are looking for perfect places to escape and get away for a week or so. But this place would be awesome to stay in during any season.